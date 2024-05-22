Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Holdings Lowered by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,933 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,515 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Methode Electronics by 512.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 295.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 2,182.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 5,609 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 31.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,956 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Methode Electronics by 30.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,809 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methode Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of MEI traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.10. The stock had a trading volume of 119,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,610. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.33. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $10.83 and a one year high of $46.58. The firm has a market cap of $428.22 million, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Methode Electronics Dividend Announcement

Methode Electronics ( NYSE:MEI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $259.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.50 million. Methode Electronics had a positive return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 5.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is -34.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MEI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Methode Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Methode Electronics in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

