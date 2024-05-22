JPL Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,278 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Visa Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of V traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $276.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,466,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,325,907. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.14 and a 1 year high of $290.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.42.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.
Insider Activity at Visa
In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on V. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.76.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
