JPL Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 19,209 Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,032,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,617,000 after buying an additional 245,682 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,322,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,796,000 after acquiring an additional 323,968 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sanofi by 29.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,279,000 after purchasing an additional 651,756 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,528,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,618,000 after purchasing an additional 346,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,770,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,051,000 after buying an additional 694,957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Sanofi Price Performance

Sanofi stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,370,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.18. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $42.63 and a fifty-two week high of $55.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.61.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 19.69%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $1.478 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. Sanofi’s payout ratio is currently 74.37%.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

