Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) PT Raised to C$61.00 at Scotiabank

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its target price increased by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$54.00 to C$61.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$75.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$48.50 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$57.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$62.42.

Shares of SU stock traded down C$0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$55.33. 1,445,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,877,888. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$52.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$46.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$70.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.50. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of C$37.09 and a 12-month high of C$56.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.33 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 18.64%. As a group, research analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 4.9972527 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total transaction of C$549,960.00. In other news, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 16,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.84, for a total value of C$751,776.00. Also, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 12,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total value of C$549,960.00. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

