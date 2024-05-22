JPL Wealth Management LLC Invests $474,000 in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 771.6% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,514,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,289,191. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $82.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.38 and its 200-day moving average is $81.61.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.2616 dividend. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

