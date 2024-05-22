11,554 Shares in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Purchased by JPL Wealth Management LLC

JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,301,000. Cedrus LLC increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $770,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,277,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:FTSM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.77. The company had a trading volume of 574,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,183. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.40 and a 52-week high of $59.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.71.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.249 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.