Barry Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,926 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 8.1% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Barry Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.34% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $23,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 510,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,918,000 after buying an additional 140,484 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,381,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,151,000 after buying an additional 95,433 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 6,584 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $70.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,148. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $59.20 and a one year high of $71.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.616 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

