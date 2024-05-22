Barry Investment Advisors LLC Has $12.37 Million Holdings in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD – Free Report) by 44.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 268,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,868 shares during the period. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF accounts for 4.2% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF were worth $12,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DJD. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,770,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,228,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,786,000 after buying an additional 82,305 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $725,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 91,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after buying an additional 12,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000.

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

DJD stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.99. The company had a trading volume of 13,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,886. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.95. The company has a market cap of $301.86 million, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.66. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.79 and a fifty-two week high of $48.73.

About Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF

The Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund follows an index comprising dividend-paying securities of the companies listed on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, weighted by yield. DJD was launched on Dec 16, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

