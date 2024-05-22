Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Barry Investment Advisors LLC

Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 2.9% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,045,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,987,000 after buying an additional 58,361 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Motive Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 53,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 60,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Finally, Gainplan LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 52,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 6,165 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

VWO traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.37. 4,795,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,993,684. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $44.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.16. The firm has a market cap of $80.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

