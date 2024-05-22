iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Shares Sold by Barry Investment Advisors LLC

Barry Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,762 shares during the period. iShares Europe ETF makes up about 1.5% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Barry Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of iShares Europe ETF worth $4,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEV. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $838,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, KM Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. KM Capital Management Ltd. now owns 115,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 41,725 shares during the period.

iShares Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IEV traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.31. The company had a trading volume of 106,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,584. iShares Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $45.43 and a twelve month high of $58.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.42 and its 200-day moving average is $53.15.

iShares Europe ETF Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

