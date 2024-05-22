Barry Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.61 Million Stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 211,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,568 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Almitas Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 92,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 12,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

Get Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund alerts:

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JOF traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.69. The stock had a trading volume of 53,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,912. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.60. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $8.06.

About Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.