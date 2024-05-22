Barry Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 66.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 149,418 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,434,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,713,000 after buying an additional 410,108 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 587.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 10,123 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 239,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 11,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

NYSE:DEA traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.92. The stock had a trading volume of 427,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,008. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $15.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.48 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 530.00%.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

