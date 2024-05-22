Barry Investment Advisors LLC Buys 9,423 Shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,423 shares during the period. iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.1% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Barry Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.50% of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REM. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $23.00. 219,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $618.70 million, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.69.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF Profile

The iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Mortgage Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of residential and commercial mortgage REITs. REM was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

