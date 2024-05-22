Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.07 and last traded at $31.88. 6,618,245 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 47,653,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.74.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.58.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.74. The firm has a market cap of $134.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Second Line Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,002,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 38.2% in the first quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 123,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 34,075 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 10.3% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 79,211 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

