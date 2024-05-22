1,027 Shares in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Acquired by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,930,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,020,034,000 after acquiring an additional 196,942 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 5.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,984,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,135,227,000 after buying an additional 691,934 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,269,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,195,545,000 after buying an additional 258,030 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Tower by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 6,804,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,468,977,000 after buying an additional 36,375 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,628,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,090,046,000 after acquiring an additional 138,303 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,264 shares of company stock valued at $3,458,757 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower stock traded down $2.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.30. 1,021,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,430,574. The company has a market capitalization of $89.33 billion, a PE ratio of 43.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.99 and a 200 day moving average of $196.19. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $219.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 18.45%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.61%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $248.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.91.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

