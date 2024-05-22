Insider Selling: Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) CAO Sells 3,239 Shares of Stock

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) CAO Stephen Johnston sold 3,239 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $200,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,572. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Terex Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEX traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.53. The company had a trading volume of 139,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,834. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Terex Co. has a 12-month low of $43.70 and a 12-month high of $65.89. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.66.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.23. Terex had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Terex from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Terex from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Terex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.33.

Institutional Trading of Terex

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Terex by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,691,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,100,000 after buying an additional 102,193 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Terex by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,675,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,742,000 after purchasing an additional 78,362 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,456,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,702,000 after purchasing an additional 733,690 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Terex by 9.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,557,000 after purchasing an additional 96,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 921,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,977,000 after purchasing an additional 42,364 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

Featured Articles

