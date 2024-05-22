Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Insider Sells £923,607.37 in Stock

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Free Report) insider Adam Winslow sold 454,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 203 ($2.58), for a total value of £923,607.37 ($1,173,878.20).
Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Down 1.1 %
DLG stock traded down GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 201.60 ($2.56). The company had a trading volume of 4,359,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,178,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.89, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 8.31. The company has a market capitalization of £2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,268.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 194.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 185.82. Direct Line Insurance Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 132.12 ($1.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 240.10 ($3.05).
Direct Line Insurance Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Direct Line Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,000.00%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Direct Line Insurance Group
Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, van, landlord, rescue, pet, tradesperson, business, creditor and select, and travel insurance products, as well as commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.
