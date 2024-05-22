Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) CEO Burke Thomas Barrett Purchases 10,000 Shares

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) CEO Burke Thomas Barrett bought 10,000 shares of Pulse Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.56 per share, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Pulse Biosciences Stock Performance
PLSE traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.49. The stock had a trading volume of 478,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,904. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.48 million, a P/E ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.73. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $13.62.
Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pulse Biosciences
Pulse Biosciences Company Profile
Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.
