Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) CEO Burke Thomas Barrett Purchases 10,000 Shares

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) CEO Burke Thomas Barrett bought 10,000 shares of Pulse Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.56 per share, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Pulse Biosciences Stock Performance

PLSE traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.49. The stock had a trading volume of 478,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,904. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.48 million, a P/E ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.73. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $13.62.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLSE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Pulse Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 40,700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 63.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 32.1% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 41,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 10,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 28.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 847,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after buying an additional 189,227 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

