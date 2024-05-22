Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) Director Sells $21,852.18 in Stock

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) Director Alicia Syrett sold 846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $21,852.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,841 shares in the company, valued at $512,493.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alicia Syrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 15th, Alicia Syrett sold 1,500 shares of Digimarc stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $38,220.00.

On Thursday, May 9th, Alicia Syrett sold 3,000 shares of Digimarc stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $69,450.00.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Alicia Syrett sold 1,500 shares of Digimarc stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $34,305.00.

Digimarc Price Performance

NASDAQ:DMRC traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.60. 60,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,181. Digimarc Co. has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $43.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Digimarc ( NASDAQ:DMRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 46.01% and a negative net margin of 114.38%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Digimarc from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Digimarc in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digimarc

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digimarc during the fourth quarter worth $15,531,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Digimarc during the third quarter valued at $1,017,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Digimarc by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Digimarc in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Digimarc by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,121,044 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,423,000 after purchasing an additional 25,679 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle.

Further Reading

