Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Invests $472,000 in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,987 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,184,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $476,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $4,441,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 22,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.68 per share, with a total value of $2,038,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,342,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,114,114.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $489,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,208.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 22,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.68 per share, with a total value of $2,038,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,342,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,114,114.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,243 shares of company stock valued at $3,441,153. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AKAM. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AKAM traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.03. The company had a trading volume of 550,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,344. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.31 and a 52-week high of $129.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.49.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $986.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 9th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to buy up to 13.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

