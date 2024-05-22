King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 1,475 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $8,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Republic Services by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Republic Services by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $284,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RSG. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

Republic Services Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE RSG traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.32. 239,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,204,893. The stock has a market cap of $58.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.68. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.07 and a 1-year high of $196.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 37.54%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,669,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Republic Services news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,669,303.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

