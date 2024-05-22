King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 1,030 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 43.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Booking were worth $12,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,742,160,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Booking by 1.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 383,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,184,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 376,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,336,362,000 after purchasing an additional 15,381 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Booking by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 131,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,166,000 after purchasing an additional 29,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 126,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $448,404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,435.00 to $3,494.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,400.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,600.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Edward Jones restated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, February 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,876.96.

Booking Price Performance

BKNG traded down $11.50 on Wednesday, hitting $3,810.84. 116,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,351. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,456.93 and a 12 month high of $3,918.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,585.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,485.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. Booking’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $11.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.25%.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total value of $78,827.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,027.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total transaction of $812,830.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,157,314.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total transaction of $78,827.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,027.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,651 shares of company stock valued at $19,485,975. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

