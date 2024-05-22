Seven Mile Advisory Has $212,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Seven Mile Advisory increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,607 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the quarter. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in AT&T were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 31,572.3% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 35,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 35,361 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC increased its position in AT&T by 63.2% during the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 25,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 9,820 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 95,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 67,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 16,220 shares during the period. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.81.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE T traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.49. 12,461,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,242,734. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.02 and a 200-day moving average of $16.83. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $18.16. The stock has a market cap of $125.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

