Davis R M Inc. Acquires 100 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Schear Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,585 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWA LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. EWA LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. DZ Bank raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total transaction of $3,025,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $290,290,831.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total transaction of $3,025,026.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,290,831.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $794,069.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,650 shares of company stock valued at $31,761,199 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $166.11. The stock had a trading volume of 28,591,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,858,508. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.49 billion, a PE ratio of 247.83, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.11 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

