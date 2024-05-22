Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,563 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,356 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,625,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,347,000 after acquiring an additional 155,097 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,163,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,626,000 after acquiring an additional 56,755 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,348,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 585,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,916,000 after acquiring an additional 12,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 209,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

First Financial Bancorp. Price Performance

Shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.10. The stock had a trading volume of 51,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.18. First Financial Bancorp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.23 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99.

First Financial Bancorp. Announces Dividend

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The business had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.79 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 20.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FFBC. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler began coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FFBC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 10,500 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total transaction of $248,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,113.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.