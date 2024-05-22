12,491 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Acquired by JPL Wealth Management LLC

JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,491 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $252,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 15,356 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 37,756 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.11. 4,536,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,978,569. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $187.97 billion, a PE ratio of 112.10, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,116.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.52.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DIS

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.