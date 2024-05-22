13,040 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Bought by JPL Wealth Management LLC

JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 9,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 573,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 802,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,062,000 after purchasing an additional 36,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.56.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:EMR traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $114.04. 1,097,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,753,974. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.67. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $76.94 and a 52 week high of $116.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $65.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.36.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

