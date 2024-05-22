JPL Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.82.

Insider Activity

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded up $3.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $545.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,230. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $537.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $538.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $441.06 and a one year high of $565.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

