JPL Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.62 Million Investment in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,659 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,547,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $539,217,000 after purchasing an additional 34,366 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $516,530,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,389,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,260,000 after purchasing an additional 104,453 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,254,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $349,737,000 after purchasing an additional 106,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,503,000 after acquiring an additional 484,058 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $53,890.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,799. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,812 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,617 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on DHI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

DHI traded down $4.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.45. 2,058,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,529,520. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.08 and a 1-year high of $165.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.17%.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.