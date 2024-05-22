JPL Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.68 Million Investment in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLR traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $142.62. 675,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,070,089. The firm has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 0.55. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.33 and a twelve month high of $154.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 135.56%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.65.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

