JPL Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.98 Million in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,000. Lamar Advertising makes up approximately 1.4% of JPL Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 390,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,500,000 after purchasing an additional 22,778 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 12.0% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 90,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after acquiring an additional 9,640 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,040,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,534,000 after acquiring an additional 30,567 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 125.1% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 17,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 9,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 43.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lamar Advertising

In other news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $594,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 5,000 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $594,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Koerner III sold 17,000 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $2,040,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,862,968.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Stock Down 0.9 %

Lamar Advertising stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.60. The company had a trading volume of 155,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,867. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.49. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $77.21 and a 1 year high of $122.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.19 and a 200 day moving average of $109.01.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $498.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.98 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 23.29%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Profile

(Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.