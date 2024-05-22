Central Valley Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 868 Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,796,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $408,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $247.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,620. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $250.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $243.58 and its 200-day moving average is $233.56. The firm has a market cap of $64.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

