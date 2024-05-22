Central Valley Advisors LLC Makes New $232,000 Investment in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 52.7% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $105.08. 89,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,850. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.83. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $77.17 and a 1-year high of $105.81.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.