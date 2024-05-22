Central Valley Advisors LLC Makes New $232,000 Investment in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 52.7% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000.
Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance
Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $105.08. 89,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,850. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.83. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $77.17 and a 1-year high of $105.81.
Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile
PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- TJX Companies Can Hit New Highs; Double-Digit Upside to Follow
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- A Hidden Gem Retailer With 20% Upside
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Zoom Stock’s Earnings Volatility Picked Up a Lot of Buyers
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.