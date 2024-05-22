Central Valley Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,727,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 71.7% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 10,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 45.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.9% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 940,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,880,000 after acquiring an additional 76,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

CL traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,618,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,576,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $77.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.10. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $95.59.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 485.40% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on CL shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

