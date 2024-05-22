The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) dropped 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $466.14 and last traded at $466.68. Approximately 439,589 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,328,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $470.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $440.57.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $420.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $388.25. The company has a market capitalization of $148.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.79 EPS. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.57 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total value of $4,550,956.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,190,901.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total value of $4,550,956.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,190,901.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,330 shares of company stock worth $11,713,578 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

