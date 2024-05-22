Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) rose 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $321.13 and last traded at $319.66. Approximately 364,026 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,499,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $316.99.

ANET has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $306.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.22.

The stock has a market cap of $99.74 billion, a PE ratio of 44.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $285.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.76.

Arista Networks announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 11,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.28, for a total value of $3,335,162.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 5,374 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.51, for a total transaction of $1,437,598.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,792 shares in the company, valued at $479,377.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 11,650 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.28, for a total transaction of $3,335,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 400,210 shares of company stock valued at $116,875,362 in the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks by 872.7% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $37,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

