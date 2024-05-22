JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Trading Up 0%

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQGet Free Report) shot up 0% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $54.33 and last traded at $54.29. 683,133 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 2,667,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.27.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.59.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.4311 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $5.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.56%.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JEPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7,942.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,535,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466,397 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,236.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,760,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,136 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,995,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,166 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,320,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,640,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,835,000 after purchasing an additional 889,644 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

