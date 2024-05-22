JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Trading Up 0%

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) shot up 0% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $54.33 and last traded at $54.29. 683,133 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 2,667,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.27.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.59.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.4311 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $5.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.56%.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
