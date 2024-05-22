Davis R M Inc. Has $2.33 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,053 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $402,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,560 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 4,373 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $1,352,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 865,867 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $192,699,000 after acquiring an additional 483,216 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.33.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $1.76 on Wednesday, hitting $223.10. 1,092,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,428,215. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $262.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $238.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.74. The company has a market capitalization of $127.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.43%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

