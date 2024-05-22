Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Trading Down 4.5%

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.37 and last traded at $20.37. 67,618 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 159,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on THRY shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Thryv in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Thryv from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Thryv Trading Down 4.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.67. The stock has a market cap of $730.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.92.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $233.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.66 million. Thryv had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 28.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Joe Walsh purchased 5,000 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.01 per share, for a total transaction of $95,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,172 shares in the company, valued at $9,527,279.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thryv

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Thryv in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Thryv during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Thryv by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Thryv during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

