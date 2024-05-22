Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Trading Down 5%

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.34 and last traded at $18.42. 56,209 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 249,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.39.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.70 and its 200-day moving average is $14.70.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The energy company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $249.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.09 million. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 8.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 356,427 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after buying an additional 136,499 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Channing Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter worth $401,000. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Midstream; and Telecommunications.

