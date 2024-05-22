North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT) Sets New 12-Month High at $297.00

North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 297 ($3.77) and last traded at GBX 297 ($3.77), with a volume of 484020 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 295 ($3.75).

North American Income Trust Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 288.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 283.12. The company has a quick ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72. The company has a market cap of £407.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14,729.00 and a beta of 0.70.

North American Income Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a GBX 3.90 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from North American Income Trust’s previous dividend of $2.60. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. North American Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55,000.00%.

North American Income Trust Company Profile

The North American Income Trust plc is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap companies, within the market capitalization range of S&P 500 Index.

