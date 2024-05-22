CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Up 8.4%

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) traded up 8.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.05 and last traded at $19.96. 18,765,006 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 33,285,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.42.

CLSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. TheStreet upgraded CleanSpark from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CleanSpark has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.22.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.91.

In other news, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 367,000 shares of CleanSpark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $8,466,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,298,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,037,353.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Gary Anthony Vecchiarelli sold 26,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $549,286.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 554,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,603,403.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 367,000 shares of CleanSpark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $8,466,690.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,298,975 shares in the company, valued at $53,037,353.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,158,644 shares of company stock worth $24,767,587 in the last three months. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in CleanSpark by 36.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 952.7% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

