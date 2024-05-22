Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 280,398 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 863% from the previous session’s volume of 29,121 shares.The stock last traded at $42.95 and had previously closed at $42.98.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.49. The company has a market cap of $664.68 million, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.1802 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Guidance Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.