Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 280,398 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 863% from the previous session’s volume of 29,121 shares.The stock last traded at $42.95 and had previously closed at $42.98.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.49. The company has a market cap of $664.68 million, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.83.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.1802 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.
PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.
