Seplat Energy (LON:SEPL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $172.00

Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 172 ($2.19) and last traded at GBX 172 ($2.19), with a volume of 127754 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 165 ($2.10).

Seplat Energy Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 151.65 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 139.10. The firm has a market cap of £1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,733.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.30.

Seplat Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. Seplat Energy’s payout ratio is 33,333.33%.

About Seplat Energy

Seplat Energy Plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production, and gas processing activities in Nigeria, the Bahamas, Italy, Switzerland, Barbados, and England. It operates through two segments, Oil and Gas. The Oil segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil. Its Gas segment produces and processes gas.

