Vanadiumcorp Resource (CVE:VRB) Trading Down 11.1%

Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc (CVE:VRB – Get Free Report) fell 11.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 153,010 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 122,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Vanadiumcorp Resource Stock Down 11.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.54, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.63.

Vanadiumcorp Resource (CVE:VRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Vanadiumcorp Resource Company Profile

VanadiumCorp has developed a new technology to produce reusable vanadium electrolyte directly and sustainably from virtually any source for perpetual use in vanadium batteries. Jointly developed with Electrochem Technologies and Materials Inc “VEPT” eliminates the carbon footprint and high cost associated with global vanadium supply.

