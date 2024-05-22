Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Price Up 3%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.27 and last traded at $21.98. 16,956,667 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 67,770,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on MARA shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on Marathon Digital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Marathon Digital from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Marathon Digital from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.69.

Marathon Digital Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 5.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 23.07, a quick ratio of 23.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $156.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.15 million. Marathon Digital had a net margin of 106.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%. On average, analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Digital

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 4.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 618,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,258,000 after buying an additional 27,350 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 3.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 159.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 323,134 shares during the period. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

