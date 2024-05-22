Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.25 and last traded at $4.31. 572,777 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 3,061,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.32.
Mullen Automotive Stock Down 0.7 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day moving average is $9.35.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($19.39) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Mullen Automotive
Mullen Automotive Company Profile
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mullen Automotive
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- TJX Companies Can Hit New Highs; Double-Digit Upside to Follow
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- A Hidden Gem Retailer With 20% Upside
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Zoom Stock’s Earnings Volatility Picked Up a Lot of Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.