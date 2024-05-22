Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock traded as low as $4.25 and last traded at $4.31. 572,777 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 3,061,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.32.

Mullen Automotive Stock Down 0.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day moving average is $9.35.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($19.39) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Mullen Automotive

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Mullen Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mullen Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mullen Automotive by 1,064.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 263,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 241,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

