Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Trading Down 0.7%

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD)’s stock price dropped 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $56.33 and last traded at $56.49. Approximately 223,868 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,972,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 1.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.31 and its 200-day moving average is $60.01. The stock has a market cap of $98.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. On average, analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a $0.7519 dividend. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toronto-Dominion Bank

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TD. Canoe Financial LP raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2,035.4% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 42,808,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,766,281,000 after buying an additional 40,803,711 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,478,898,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 46,469,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,017,384,000 after buying an additional 10,415,591 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $184,389,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,134,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,039,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870,662 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

