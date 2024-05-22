Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) Trading Down 23%

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 23% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.03 and last traded at $1.07. 99,256,049 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 91,505,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average of $0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.63.

Institutional Trading of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric stock. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Free Report) by 13,329.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 499,999 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC owned about 0.40% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

