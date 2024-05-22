NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.14 and last traded at $5.23. 15,340,392 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 57,252,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.80 to $5.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on NIO from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of NIO from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of NIO in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on NIO from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.48.
NIO Stock Down 0.8 %
NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.42). NIO had a negative return on equity of 110.72% and a negative net margin of 38.09%. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,918,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 536,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after acquiring an additional 47,773 shares in the last quarter. TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd grew its holdings in NIO by 275.1% during the 3rd quarter. TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd now owns 284,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 208,800 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in NIO by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 60,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,486,000. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.
NIO Company Profile
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
